Jakers Bar and Grill coming to Pocatello

Updated at 8:44 am, January 12th, 2017 By: Magdala Louissaint, KPVI

POCATELLO — A new restaurant is coming to Pocatello. The owners of Jakers Bar & Grill say they will replace the Ruby Tuesday on Via Caporatti Drive in Pocatello.

Ruby Tuesday closed their doors on Christmas Day without warning their employees, leaving more than 30 people out of a job.

Ruby Tuesday owners tell KPVI that Jakers has agreed to setup a separate interview process for all the Ruby Tuesday employees who were still employed when the store closed.

Jakers will also offer an exchange program for Ruby Tuesday gift cards and Jakers gift cards.

Ruby Tuesday owners tell us residents who have gift cards can also mail the purchased gift cards to the following address where they will process refunds. Owners say to also include the gift card, along with your return mailing address and they will validate the balance on the card and issue a refund.

Refunds can be addressed to Ruby Tuesday as:

RT Refunds

2365 Via Caporatti Drive

Pocatello, ID 83201

Jakers owners say their management plans to bring 60 full and part-time jobs to the Pocatello community in opening its new restaurant. Jakers is encouraging all former Ruby Tuesday staff to apply for positions within the Jakers family.

Interviews begin March 1. Applications can be found online here.

Jakers Bar & Grill hope to take over the spot by May 1, 2017.