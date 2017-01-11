Weather Sponsor
Jimmy John’s workers fired over food jump rope

0  Updated at 2:55 pm, January 11th, 2017 By: CNN
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jimmy John’s workers are out of a job after a video posted on Snapchat went viral.

It shows employees at a Jimmy John’s in Jacksonville, Florida playing with bread dough and eventually jumping rope with it.

James and Rebecca Williams, local independent franchisees who own the restaurant where the original Snapchat video was filmed, have released the following statement:

“Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.

“We have been serving the community at this site for more than four years and will continue to provide only the highest quality and freshest product to our customers.”

