A late Secret Santa Surprise for a young father fighting leukemia

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas was nearly three weeks ago but a young family received a special gift Thursday from Secret Santa.
In December, the EastIdahoNews.com team gave away $100,000 to deserving families on behalf of an anonymous Secret Santa and his wife. But there was a $5,000 gift that wasn’t delivered until now.
The recipients? Brian and Kylie Dixon.
Brian was diagnosed with leukemia years ago and after having a hip and shoulder replacement, he beat the cancer.
But late last year, doctors diagnosed him with leukemia again – just weeks after his wife gave birth to their daughter.
Secret Santa decided the Dixon family could use a late Christmas present. Watch the video above to see the surprise!
Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
