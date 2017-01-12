A late Secret Santa Surprise for a young father fighting leukemia

Updated at 4:56 pm, January 12th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas was nearly three weeks ago but a young family received a special gift Thursday from Secret Santa.

In December, the EastIdahoNews.com team gave away $100,000 to deserving families on behalf of an anonymous Secret Santa and his wife. But there was a $5,000 gift that wasn’t delivered until now.

The recipients? Brian and Kylie Dixon.

Brian was diagnosed with leukemia years ago and after having a hip and shoulder replacement, he beat the cancer.

But late last year, doctors diagnosed him with leukemia again – just weeks after his wife gave birth to their daughter.

Secret Santa decided the Dixon family could use a late Christmas present. Watch the video above to see the surprise!