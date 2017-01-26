Local Idaho legislators talk tax cuts and abortion

Updated at 1:26 pm, January 26th, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Abortion and reducing taxes were just a couple topics discussed at the Rexburg area Chamber of Commerce forum Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho President Pro Tempore Brent Hill and Idaho Reps. Ron Nate and Dell Raybould addressed a group of Upper Valley residents, media and members of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce via video conference from Boise. The legislators each took time to address a variety of topics.

Nate expressed concern over Gov. Otter’s desire to increase spending by 9 percent.

“On top of the last few years of significant increases, that might be a little too much,” he said. “The fact that revenues are coming in each year over what is being projected tells me that, maybe, our tax rates are beyond sufficient for what Idaho’s needs are. It might be time to include some tax relief.”

He suggested a reduction in the income tax, sales tax or repealing the grocery tax. He said he wants to make sure government isn’t “overfunded.”

“With the balanced budget amendment, we can’t spend more than we bring in,” Nate explained. “But I don’t want to get into that pattern where we spend up all that’s brought in, either. Because that’s really not the intention of a balanced budget amendment in Idaho.”

Hill said Idaho is doing well financially. He attributed that to Idaho’s businesses and chambers of commerce throughout the state.

He cited an article from The PEW Charitable Trust, which called “California, Georgia, Idaho and Utah among the states that have put themselves on a solid fiscal footing by avoiding deep tax cuts, enacting targeted tax increases and diverting some surplus money into ‘rainy day’ funds to be tapped in leaner times.”

The article also states Idaho is projected to have a surplus of $130.8 million.

After discussing taxes and Idaho’s economy, those in attendance questioned the legislators on various subjects, such as abortion.

Nate and Hill addressed Idaho Sen. Dan Foreman’s comments on charging women and doctors with murder for receiving or performing abortions.

Nate said while he respects Foreman and what he would like to do, attempting to implement such a law would only result in lawsuits, which the state would lose.

“We might lose a lot of the anti-abortion legislation we already have on the books,” he said.

Hill concurred with Nate’s statement and said right to life organizations in Boise gave a written statement saying they do not support Forman’s plan.

The forum concluded with the legislators expressing gratitude to those in attendance and for the opportunity to keep the public informed on what is happening in Boise during the legislative session.

The next forum will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Madison High School.

