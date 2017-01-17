Weather Sponsor
Local man arrested for burglarizing vehicles

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:55 am, January 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Jeffrey D. Belanger | Bonneville County Jail

IDAHO FALLS — Local authorities arrested 43‐year‐old Jeffrey D. Belanger for felony burglary after was caught entering parked, unlocked vehicles early Monday morning.

The Idaho Falls man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, according to a police news release.

Police reports show officers responded to the 1600 block of Ponderosa for a report of a male, later identified as Belanger, burglarizing vehicles around 2:52 a.m.

Officers located and arrested Belanger on East 16th.

Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen said the only things that were stolen from the vehicles were a pack of cigarettes and a small amount of cash.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

