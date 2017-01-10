Local man dies in head-on crash in Preston

Updated at 6:31 am, January 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

PRESTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound U.S. Highway 91 near 350 East in Preston.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Manuel Davila-Martinez, 59, of Preston was driving a 1974 Chevrolet pickup, attempting to enter the left-hand turn lane from the left travel lane. He lost control of his vehicle on the ice and entered into the oncoming lane of travel.

Amanda J. Baker, 34, of Preston, was driving northbound on US91 in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Davila-Martinez entered her lane of travel, striking Baker’s vehicle head-on.

Neither Davila-Martinez, nor his passenger, Gildardo G. Davila, 37, of Preston, were wearing seat belts. Baker and her minor passenger were both wearing seat belts. All subjects were transported by ground ambulance to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, where Davila-Martinez succumbed to his injuries.