Local woman appears in court on embezzlement charges

Updated at 9:00 am, January 5th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – The preliminary hearing for a Pocatello woman accused of embezzling funds from a local assisted living center was continued Wednesday after the Bannock County Courthouse closed due to winter storm conditions.

Tawnie Lynn Johnson, 26, of Pocatello was charged with felony theft by larceny, extortion or receiving stolen goods on Nov. 1. She was also charged with abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to police reports, Pocatello police launched their investigation on Aug. 4, 2016 after it was reported that Johnson, the assistant administrator at that time, had taken $3,000 from her employer, Gables Assisted Living.

Johnson is accused of embezzling $3,000 in company funds and taking $1,000 from a resident at the assisted living center.

Johnson was arraigned on the charges on Dec. 13.

Gables Assisted Living declined to comment on the pending case Wednesday.

Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said all criminal cases scheduled on Wednesday afternoon will be reset.