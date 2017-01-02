Weather Sponsor
Local woman arrested for grand theft after allegedly pawning stolen guns

Pocatello

0  Updated at 10:32 am, January 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
sasha-lopez
Sasha Tae Lopez | Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — Sasha Tae Lopez was arrested for felony grand theft on New Year’s Day for allegedly stealing and pawning three guns owned by her ex-boyfriend.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody at 154 Plateau Drive and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson says the victim was working out of state between Oct. 31 and Dec. 25. During that time, Lopez, who had been living at the residence, stole the guns and sold them to a local pawn shop.

When the victim returned home, he discovered both Lopez and the firearms missing and reported it to police.

“He didn’t give permission for them to be sold and when you pawn something you are acknowledging to the shop owner that the items are yours and not someone else’s,” Nelson said.

Pocatello Police seized the stolen firearms. They will be held as evidence, until police are ordered to return them.

Lopez is expected to appear in court this week.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

