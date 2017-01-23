Man accused of firing gun during argument with wife

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Jan. 21 at approximately 11 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the 2700 block of Aqua Marine Drive for a report of a disturbance between a male and female.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 26-year-old female victim and her 27-year-old husband who was identified as Brian J. Anderson.
Through their investigation, deputies determined that both subjects were in an argument, and at one point Anderson obtained a .22-caliber handgun and made threats to harm himself. During this time, he fired a round into the floor.
There were no injuries, and Anderson was taken into custody by deputies without incident.
Anderson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Ruth Brown, Idaho Press-Tribune
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com