Man accused of firing gun during argument with wife

Local

0  Updated at 1:38 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Jan. 21 at approximately 11 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the 2700 block of Aqua Marine Drive for a report of a disturbance between a male and female.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a 26-year-old female victim and her 27-year-old husband who was identified as Brian J. Anderson.

Through their investigation, deputies determined that both subjects were in an argument, and at one point Anderson obtained a .22-caliber handgun and made threats to harm himself. During this time, he fired a round into the floor.

There were no injuries, and Anderson was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Anderson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.

