Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man accused of raping unconscious woman

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 10:20 am, January 6th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
kevin-delynn-staggs
Kevin Delynn Staggs | Bonneville County Sheriffs Office

IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby man was arrested after he allegedly had sex with an unconscious woman.

Kevin Delynn Staggs, 56, was arrested on a $25,000 warrant Tuesday on a felony charge of rape when the victim is asleep or unconscious and incapable of resisting.

Staggs had his first court appearance Wednesday. Staggs applied and was granted a public defender. He was also released to pretrial services.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim was out drinking in the Rigby area on the night of Nov. 29. She was later driven to her Idaho Falls home by a relative.

Later in the evening, Staggs is said to have showed up at the woman’s home asking to visit with her. According to court records, the woman’s daughter told Staggs she was too intoxicated to meet with him.

As the woman’s daughter went to check on her, Staggs is said to have followed her into the the bedroom.

The daughter left Staggs with the woman for a short amount of time but returned to see him taking off his clothing. The daughter told police that she asked Staggs to leave several times. Staggs said that he was going to sleep and stayed the night.

The woman told investigators she awoke and sent Staggs a message on her phone asking if they had sex the previous night. According to court records, Staggs responded stating that they did have sex, and he told the woman to deny it if her daughter should ask.

According to court documents, Staggs spoke with police and admitted he knew the woman had been drinking and said she requested to have sex.

A no-contact order has been issued, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

If convicted, Staggs could spend the rest of his life in prison.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week: Izzy

2 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Renters displaced after apartment building fire

27 Dec 2016

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Rigby men enter Alford plea in cattle theft, rebranding case

28 Dec 2016

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Where does the snow go that’s picked up by Idaho Falls street crews?

30 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
kevin-delynn-staggs rpdsurprisejp snow_driving Thinkstock_100215_TMobile For the second time in a month, ski patrol at a Utah resort had to rescue a boy dangling from a lift after the boy's backpack became stuck.Clinton Ashmead was riding a chairlift with his children at the Sundance Resort above Provo Canyon on Monday, January 2, 2017 when it suddenly came to a stop, he told CNN. schoolbus montana-man-wife-killed-iron-skillet takoda-pepper fluseason
Related Stories
 