Man arrested for felony burglary at Idaho Falls Wal-Mart

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 7:27 pm, January 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Tyler J. Ker | Bonneville County Jail

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested 37‐year‐old Tyler J. Ker for felony burglary after police say he was caught stealing merchandise from Wal-Mart Thursday night.

Ker of Shelley was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

According to reports, officers responded to Wal-Mart at 500 S. Utah Ave., for a theft in progress around 9:45 p.m. Ker and another unidentified individual had attempted to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise valued at $600.

Both individuals fled from the store. Officers located Ker in the 400 block of South Utah Avenue. The second individual was not located.

Ker was also arrested for unlawful possession of contraband in a correctional facility when he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the jail.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

