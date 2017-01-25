Man arrested on warrant, battery on an officer

Updated at 8:37 am, January 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on Vassar Way in Idaho Falls on a vehicle with a wanted subject inside.

When the deputy contacted the subject, he provided a false name; however, the subject’s father came out of a nearby residence and identified him as Stetson J. Carrillo.

Carrillo had an active misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at an arraignment.

As the deputy attempted to take Carrillo into custody, he began to fight and at one point struck the deputy in the face with his elbow. Carrillo eventually fled on foot but was located moments later by assisting officers hiding in a nearby backyard.

Carrillo was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on his misdemeanor warrant, felony battery upon certain personnel and misdemeanor providing false information to an officer.

The deputy was later treated by medical personnel for a minor injury to his arm.