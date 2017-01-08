Man shot, killed inside Idaho Falls apartment

IDAHO FALLS — A man was shot and killed inside an Idaho Falls apartment Sunday afternoon.
Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride tells EastIdahoNews.com officers were called to the apartment on the 200 block of Moonlight Drive around 2 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots.
“Officers entered the apartment and found one male deceased,” McBride says. “There was an individual out in the parking lot who was detained and we have him at the police station as a possible suspect.”
McBride says two weapons have been recovered and police are working to obtain a search warrant for the apartment and a yellow Jeep parked outside the unit.
Police have not released the name of the victim, who was in his mid-20s, or the suspect. The Idaho Falls Police Department says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
EastIdahoNews.com reporter Stephan Rockefeller is on scene and will continue to update the story throughout the afternoon.
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
