Man stabbed multiple times, two in custody

0

Updated at 12:44 pm, January 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — Police are currently investigating a stabbing that happened around 9:40 a.m.

According to a Pocatello Police news release, officers and detectives are processing a crime scene on Janet Street.

A man with multiple stabs wounds was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance, according to police.

Officers say two subjects were located at the scene and are being detained.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when more information is available.