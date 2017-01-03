WATCH: Men flee from police after allegedly trying to steal liquor

Updated at 3:45 pm, January 3rd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Two men were arrested and another is still on the run after a series of events near Idaho Falls liquor stores Friday.

Nikolaus Garcia, 19, and Paul A. Ramirez Jr., 25, were arrested for felony burglary after Idaho Falls Police say they stole alcohol from the Idaho State Liquor Store on the corner of First Street and Lee Avenue, according to a police news release.

But before the the theft on First Street, dashcam video obtained by EastIdahoNews.com shows the men attempting to vandalize the liquor store on Broadway Street around 3 p.m. Witnesses say the two men were observed having an argument with a store employee then storming out and kicking the windows.

Video shows the men driving by the store moments later and throwing objects at the building.

Around 3:20 p.m., officers were called to the Idaho State Liquor Store on First Street for a report of a theft.

Garcia, Ramirez and another unidentified man allegedly entered the store and stole five bottles of alcohol.

The men ran from the store, but video shows Ramirez was caught and held down by customers in the parking lot until police arrived.

Garcia ran off but was later found and arrested behind a trailer in the 200 block of Gladstone.

The unidentified third man who left in a maroon Toyota Scion Tc, is still being sought by police.

Both Garcia and Ramirez face felony charges of burglary and were held without bond Tuesday morning. Garcia also is facing a resisting arrest charge and is held on a probation violation warrant out of Jefferson County.