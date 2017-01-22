Multiple slide-offs, crashes reported on east Idaho roads

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Transportation and Idaho State Police are reporting multiple slide-offs and wrecks on highways and roads in east Idaho.
Crews have responded to several incidents on I-15 and US 20. At one point, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office closed US 20 between mile marker 334 and 336 due to semi-truck sliding off the highway.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning or advisory for the entire east Idaho region. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and avoid travel if necessary.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
