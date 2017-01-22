Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Multiple slide-offs, crashes reported on east Idaho roads

Local

0  Updated at 7:31 pm, January 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
An Idaho Transportation Department map shows multiple incidents as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday. | Idaho Department of Transportation

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Transportation and Idaho State Police are reporting multiple slide-offs and wrecks on highways and roads in east Idaho.

Idaho Transportation Department camera in Idaho Falls

Crews have responded to several incidents on I-15 and US 20. At one point, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office closed US 20 between mile marker 334 and 336 due to semi-truck sliding off the highway.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning or advisory for the entire east Idaho region. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and avoid travel if necessary.

A National Weather Service map shows conditions as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday. | National Weather Service
NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Multiple slide-offs, crashes reported on east Idaho roads

22 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Driggs man sentenced to prison after fifth DUI conviction, faces deportation

19 Jan 2017

Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News

Winter storms expected in eastern Idaho, Utah, Wyoming through Monday

21 Jan 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls Chukars announces coaching staff for season

14 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 