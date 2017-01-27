Weather Sponsor
Murder suspect posts $100,000 bond, released from jail

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 11:13 am, January 27th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Justin C. Sarbaum | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS– The man accused of shooting his best friend in the back has posted bond and been released from county jail.

Justin C. Sarbaum, 36, of Idaho Falls, was initially booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a $200,000 bond for a second-degree murder charge on Jan. 14.

Magistrate Judge Penny Stanford reduced Sarbaum’s bond from $200,000 to $100,000 Wednesday.

Sarbaum admitted to shooting 32‐year‐old Tyson Tew after a physical altercation between the two Idaho Falls men, according to court documents,

Police reports show officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 2700 block of St. Clair Road just after 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found Tew in Sarbaum’s apartment with gunshot wounds in his back.

Authorities took Sarbaum into custody while he was being treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Sarbaum is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

