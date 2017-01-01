Naked inmate captured after escaping through broken door in Canyon County

Updated at 10:42 am, January 1st, 2017 By: Kelsey McFarland, KBOI

CANYON COUNTY (KBOI) — An inmate who recently escaped from the minimum-security tent facility was caught and arrested Wednesday night.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Michael Tone, 36, was able to get out of the tent facility by climbing over the interior wall, into the kitchen area, and breaking through the exterior door, while simultaneously stripping his clothes and attempting to run away.

The door was broken and hadn’t been replaced since the last escape in November. Sheriff Kiernan Donahue told KBOI that this is the sixth time and the eighth inmate to escape in 2016.

Donahue has asked for a replacement and has since placed a patrol car against the outside of the door as a temporary solution.

Tone was immediately arrested after he made it outside.

He was in the tent jail for a felony probation violation and now will be charged with felony escape and injury to a jail. He was arraigned Thursday.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KBOI. It is used here with permission.