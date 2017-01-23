Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Nampa man accused of murder also charged with hate crime

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 4:09 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, was indicted on Jan. 10 by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise for willfully assaulting a person because of the person’s sexual orientation, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced.

The indictment, unsealed upon Schneider’s transfer into federal custody, alleges that Schneider’s actions resulted in the death of his victim (Steven Nelson).

Schneider’s arraignment is set for tomorrow, January 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush. A trial date will be set at that time.

The charges relate to an assault at Gott’s Point, near Lake Lowell, in Canyon County, in the early morning hours of April 29, 2016. Schneider is also charged in state court with first degree murder based on Nelson’s death.

RELATED | SUSPECT IN KILLING REQUESTS MEDICAL RECORDS OF VICTIM (IDAHO PRESS-TRIBUNE)

The charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation, resulting in death, is punishable by up to life in prison, supervised release of not more than five years and a $250,000 fine.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, conducted the investigation. The case is being investigated federally by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Police arrest Utah man wanted in connection to car theft with children inside

15 Jan 2017

Xoel Cardenas and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Police find Utah man hiding in corral of manure after alleged attempted robbery

15 Jan 2017

Devon Dewey, KSL.com

Wife of man charged with murder: ‘He’s a good man’

16 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho legislators react to Inaugural Address

21 Jan 2017

Marissa Morrison, KIVI

Images in the news
Related Stories
 