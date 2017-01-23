Nampa man accused of murder also charged with hate crime

0

Updated at 4:09 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, was indicted on Jan. 10 by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise for willfully assaulting a person because of the person’s sexual orientation, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced.

The indictment, unsealed upon Schneider’s transfer into federal custody, alleges that Schneider’s actions resulted in the death of his victim (Steven Nelson).

Schneider’s arraignment is set for tomorrow, January 24, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush. A trial date will be set at that time.

The charges relate to an assault at Gott’s Point, near Lake Lowell, in Canyon County, in the early morning hours of April 29, 2016. Schneider is also charged in state court with first degree murder based on Nelson’s death.

RELATED | SUSPECT IN KILLING REQUESTS MEDICAL RECORDS OF VICTIM (IDAHO PRESS-TRIBUNE)

The charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation, resulting in death, is punishable by up to life in prison, supervised release of not more than five years and a $250,000 fine.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, conducted the investigation. The case is being investigated federally by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.