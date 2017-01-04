Nearly 1,200 lose power in Idaho Falls on frigid night

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly 1,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the northern part of Idaho Falls were without electricity Wednesday night.
The outage, which began shortly after 9 p.m., impacted residents and businesses in the 83401 zip code along the Lewisville Highway where temperatures hovered near zero degrees.
Crews believe snow caused the outage and were hoping to have it repaired by midnight, according to the Rocky Mountain Power website.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com