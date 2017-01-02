Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

New Year requires 2017 Idaho hunting and fishing license

Outdoors

0  Updated at 11:51 am, January 2nd, 2017 By: Mike Demick, Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Information Supervisor
Share This Story
elk-mig5-14
Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

DRIGGS — Before heading out in the New Year, Idaho hunters and anglers are reminded to pick up a 2017 license.

Nearly all of Idaho’s hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits are sold on a calendar year basis, and they expire Dec. 31.

The only licenses or permit not sold on a calendar year basis are Idaho’s trapping license and Federal duck stamp. Both are valid from July 1 through the following June 30. This is because the seasons generally begin in the fall and end in the late winter.

An annual Idaho resident adult hunting license costs $12.75 and fishing licenses cost $25.75. Junior and senior licenses cost even less. Another option is a three-year license available for junior, adults and seniors, which saves a little money and time standing in line.

Licenses are available at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, by phone at 1-800-554-8685, or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/. There is an additional service fee for licenses purchased online. Licenses for disabled hunters and anglers are only available at Fish and Game offices.

This article was originally published in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
TVN-Edit

The Teton Valley News in Driggs was founded in 1909 to cover events in eastern Idaho’s Teton Valley. This weekly newspaper is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Teton County, Idaho.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by Teton Valley News.

Subscribe to the Teton Valley News' print or online edition by calling (208) 354-8101 or by visiting www.tetonvalleynews.net.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Obama moves to protect land in Utah, Nevada

29 Dec 2016

Kevin Liptak, CNN

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We go to a grocery store with a surprise for several customers

30 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Warrant issued for man who pleaded guilty to starting Henry’s Creek Fire

27 Dec 2016

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Chimney fire results in $45,000 in damages to local home

23 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
elk-mig5-14 sasha-lopez choirmemberjp cnn_cougar In "Sing," a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) works to keep his theater from closing down. His assistant is Matilda Crawley (Garth Jennings), an elderly green iguana. (Illumination Entertainment) titlecard-7 jess goudy New study says Netflix viewers save 160 hours a year by avoiding commercials with their commercial-free streaming. (DepositPhotos) we-003fr_cnna-st1-1000000003baa819-640x360_1500k-1-thumb
Related Stories
 