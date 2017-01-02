New Year requires 2017 Idaho hunting and fishing license

Updated at 11:51 am, January 2nd, 2017 By: Mike Demick, Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Information Supervisor

DRIGGS — Before heading out in the New Year, Idaho hunters and anglers are reminded to pick up a 2017 license.

Nearly all of Idaho’s hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits are sold on a calendar year basis, and they expire Dec. 31.

The only licenses or permit not sold on a calendar year basis are Idaho’s trapping license and Federal duck stamp. Both are valid from July 1 through the following June 30. This is because the seasons generally begin in the fall and end in the late winter.

An annual Idaho resident adult hunting license costs $12.75 and fishing licenses cost $25.75. Junior and senior licenses cost even less. Another option is a three-year license available for junior, adults and seniors, which saves a little money and time standing in line.

Licenses are available at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, by phone at 1-800-554-8685, or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/. There is an additional service fee for licenses purchased online. Licenses for disabled hunters and anglers are only available at Fish and Game offices.

This article was originally published in the Teton Valley News. It is used here with permission.