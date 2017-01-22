Next big snow storm hits eastern Idaho today

Updated at 9:43 am, January 22nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has upgraded its storm warnings in eastern Idaho through Monday.

A more severe winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the following counties: Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida. Previously, the region had been under a winter storm watch.

The areas under the winter storm warning are expected to receive eight to 12 inches of heavy snow between 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m Monday. Up to 20 inches are expected above 7,500 feet for the Caribou Highlands and the Bear River Range, according to an NWS alert.

Heavy snowfall and blowing and drifting snow is expected to accumulate on roadways and may reduce visibility on the roads. Weather officials say mountain passes may become extremely difficult to travel.

Most of the rest of eastern Idaho is under a lesser winter storm advisory including: Madison, Fremont, Teton, Clark, Custer, Butte, Lemhi, Jefferson, Power and Cassia counties.

These areas can expect four to six inches of snow in the valleys and six to 12 inches in the mountains. The storm is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

All of northern Utah is also under either a winter storm advisory or warning. Expected snowfall in the region is comparable to snowfall in Idaho.

Winter officials advise caution on the roads and adjustments to travel plans if necessary.