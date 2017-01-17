Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning

National

0  Updated at 3:18 pm, January 17th, 2017 By: CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning and pardoned James Cartwright. Manning was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks. Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, pleaded guilty in October to a single charge of making false statements to federal investigators in 2012 when he was questioned about leaking top secret information on US efforts to cripple Iran’s nuclear program to two journalists.

In addition, he reduced or eliminated the sentences for hundreds more non-violent drug offenders, likely his final acts of clemency while in office. The move brings Obama well beyond his most recent predecessors, who used their commutation powers more sparingly. He’s now reduced sentences for 1,385 individuals, the vast majority of whom are serving time for crimes related to distribution or production of narcotics. He’s pardoned an additional 212 people, a number below that of Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Nintendo Switch links to the past but feels like the future

14 Jan 2017

Jethro Mullen, Ravi Hiranand and Frank Pallotta, CNN

Trump: ‘I think it was Russia’

11 Jan 2017

Stephen Collinson, CNN

Orlando police officer killed; sheriff’s deputy dies during manhunt

9 Jan 2017

Holly Yan and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

These 8 men are richer than 3.6 billion people combined

16 Jan 2017

Ivana Kottasova, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 