Officials issue phone scam warning

Updated at 8:20 pm, January 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of many differing phone and internet scams throughout the year.

Recently we’ve noticed a scam via phone where the caller is soliciting funds for fallen or injured officers from different parts of the country. When questioned about the validity of the calling parties or further information, there was immediate indication that the caller was a fraud.

This type of calling seems to be an attempt at mimicking or giving the false impression that it is tied to a legitimate fundraising organization, when in reality they are not. While there are many legitimate organizations who seek donations to help injured or fallen officers and many other causes, we encourage anyone who is solicited by phone, mail, email, or the internet, to research the entity seeking funds before you donate to avoid being a victim of fraudulent activity.

Along with this, always remember that law Enforcement and courts do not call and solicit money to take care of outstanding warrants, jury duty or other legal matters. If someone emails or calls you advising you have won large sums of money, but you can only obtain it by sending money, it is fraudulent.

If you are contacted by an entity portraying themselves as a utility, such as the power or gas company, and demand you pay your bill with gift cards, reusable debit or credit cards, or various music and app store gift cards, it is most likely fraudulent.

It’s always a good idea to monitor your accounts and take steps to protect your personal information. You can always contact your banking, lending, and utility providers to verify how they accept payment for services so you know when something seems out of the ordinary.

If you are a victim of phone or online scams and have suffered monetary loss, please report the incident to your local law enforcement.