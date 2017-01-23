Weather Sponsor
Olive Garden unveils its latest all-you-can-eat deal

Business

0  Updated at 3:53 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: Aaron Smith, CNN
NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Olive Garden has unveiled its latest all-you-can-eat offering.

The restaurant chain known for its “never ending” portions announced a new promotion Monday where customers can pay as little as $11.99 to consume endless piles of pasta — in one sitting.

This differs from past “never ending” deals, like the Unlimited Pasta Pass offered the last two years where customers paid $100 for unlimited pasta bowls, soft drinks, salad and bread sticks for a seven-week period. Olive Garden sold 21,000 of those passes last year.

With the new deal, which started Monday, customers can consume infinite amounts of pasta, selecting from five entrees: spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna classic, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Depending on the dish they choose, Olive Garden diners can pay from $11.99 to $17.99 to eat until they can’t eat any more.

The deal, which lasts until March 6, also provides unlimited soup, bread sticks and drinks.

The all-you-can-eat strategy seems to have worked for the Darden-owned restaurant chain, which reported improved sales late last year after being chastised by investors. Among investors’ complaints were the quality of the food, including the unlimited bread sticks.

Aaron Smith, CNN

