Open house for LDS Meridian Temple announced

Updated at 5:23 pm, January 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

MERIDIAN — A free public open house for the Meridian Idaho Temple will begin on Saturday, October 21, and continue through November 11, 2017, except for the Sundays of October 22 and 29 and November 5.

A cultural celebration will be held Saturday, November 18. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, November 19, in three sessions at 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in Idaho and the temple district. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members of the Church to participate and focus on this sacred event.

The Meridian Idaho Temple was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson at the Church’s April 2011 general conference. There are currently three operating temples in Idaho, in Boise, Rexburg and Twin Falls. The Idaho Falls Temple is currently being renovated and will open to the public to visit and tour this April before it is rededicated June 4. There are about 426,000 Latter-day Saints in Idaho.

The temple is located at 7345 North Linder Road, a few blocks north of the intersection of North Linder Road and Chinden Blvd.

Ground was broken for the temple August 23, 2014.