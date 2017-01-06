Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Pair arraigned on prostitution-related charges

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 4:26 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
theron-radford-and-misty-barrett
Theron Radford and Misty Barrett | Chubbuck Police Department

POCATELLO – Two people were arraigned on charges connected to a prostitution ring in southeast Idaho.

Theron Radford, 44, of Chubbuck, who owns and operates Theron Radford Legal Support Services in Pocatello, was arraigned on one count of felony procurement of prostitution, and Misty Lynn Barrett, 40, of Blackfoot, was arraigned on a charge of principal to procurement of prostitution.

The pair were arrested by Chubbuck police Tuesday.

The arrests stem from an investigation that was launched in 2015.

Radford had been charged with felony procurement of prostitution and accepting payment for prostitution in August. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and a jury trial in that case is set for March 7.

He had been released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial in that case.

Barrett and Radford appeared before 6th District Magistrate Scott Axline via video. The arraignment began Wednesday and continued Thursday due to the courthouse closing because of winter weather conditions.

Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Brian Trammell asked that bond in Barrett’s case be set at $10,000.

However, Deputy Public Defender Stephanie Griffey told the court that Barrett has no prior record and solid ties to the community and she asked the court to grant her release on her own recognizance.

Trammell asked the court to set Radford’s bond at $50,000.

Griffey told the judge that Radford had no record of failing to appear in court, he operates a business in southeast Idaho and in spite of the pending case against him, Griffey asked that he also be released on his own recognizance to court services.

Trammell told the judge that the state wasn’t concerned about Radford failing to appear he was concerned about his alleged same criminal conduct while awaiting trial.

Axline issued a no-contact order between Barrett and Radford and released both defendants on their own recognizance and set a preliminary hearing for Radford and Barrett to Jan. 18.

Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said principal to procurement carries the same penalty as procurement, which is up to 20 years in prison.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We go to a grocery store with a surprise for several customers

30 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local woman appears in court on embezzlement charges

5 Jan 2017

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A hidden camera surprise for these local cops

6 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Petition for community college certified for ballot, moves to next phase

28 Dec 2016

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
theron-radford-and-misty-barrett sage-hill-fire-madison Gomez carditch Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, January 6, 2017, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN. kevin-delynn-staggs rpdsurprisejp snow_driving Thinkstock_100215_TMobile
Related Stories
 