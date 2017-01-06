Pair arraigned on prostitution-related charges

Updated at 4:26 pm, January 6th, 2017 By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – Two people were arraigned on charges connected to a prostitution ring in southeast Idaho.

Theron Radford, 44, of Chubbuck, who owns and operates Theron Radford Legal Support Services in Pocatello, was arraigned on one count of felony procurement of prostitution, and Misty Lynn Barrett, 40, of Blackfoot, was arraigned on a charge of principal to procurement of prostitution.

The pair were arrested by Chubbuck police Tuesday.

The arrests stem from an investigation that was launched in 2015.

Radford had been charged with felony procurement of prostitution and accepting payment for prostitution in August. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and a jury trial in that case is set for March 7.

He had been released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial in that case.

Barrett and Radford appeared before 6th District Magistrate Scott Axline via video. The arraignment began Wednesday and continued Thursday due to the courthouse closing because of winter weather conditions.

Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Brian Trammell asked that bond in Barrett’s case be set at $10,000.

However, Deputy Public Defender Stephanie Griffey told the court that Barrett has no prior record and solid ties to the community and she asked the court to grant her release on her own recognizance.

Trammell asked the court to set Radford’s bond at $50,000.

Griffey told the judge that Radford had no record of failing to appear in court, he operates a business in southeast Idaho and in spite of the pending case against him, Griffey asked that he also be released on his own recognizance to court services.

Trammell told the judge that the state wasn’t concerned about Radford failing to appear he was concerned about his alleged same criminal conduct while awaiting trial.

Axline issued a no-contact order between Barrett and Radford and released both defendants on their own recognizance and set a preliminary hearing for Radford and Barrett to Jan. 18.

Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said principal to procurement carries the same penalty as procurement, which is up to 20 years in prison.