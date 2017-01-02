Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Pilot found unconscious in cockpit

National

0  Updated at 1:32 pm, January 2nd, 2017 By: Donie O'Sullivan, CNN
Share This Story

LONDON (CNN) — A pilot who allegedly passed out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in Canada was arrested on suspicion of being drunk, police said.

Capt. Miroslav Gronych was “behaving oddly before he became unconscious in the cockpit,” Calgary Police said. The 37-year-old Slovak national was due to fly the plane, with 99 passengers and six crew members, from Calgary to Regina and Winnipeg, before flying on to Cancun, Mexico.

He was charged with having control of an aircraft while impaired.

“Initial tests conducted by police indicate the pilot was severely impaired by alcohol,” police said in a statement.

Budget airline Sunwing apologized for their pilot’s behavior and commended the rest of the crew for their diligence in handling what they described as a “very unfortunate matter.”

Sunwing said the plane took off a short time after with a different pilot.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Wham! star George Michael has died

25 Dec 2016

Darran Simon and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

WATCH | 2016 Year in Review: International Stories

29 Dec 2016

CNN Library

Obama moves to protect land in Utah, Nevada

29 Dec 2016

Kevin Liptak, CNN

WATCH | 2016: The moments that shocked us

27 Dec 2016

CNN Newswire

Images in the news
heath-dixey 170102125703-airplanes-exlarge-tease After significant delays and months of hype, Apple AirPods are finally here. When Apple kicked the headphone jack to the curb in September in favor of wireless headsets, all eyes were on the change and futuristic-looking earpieces. fort_hall elk-mig5-14 sasha-lopez choirmemberjp cnn_cougar In "Sing," a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) works to keep his theater from closing down. His assistant is Matilda Crawley (Garth Jennings), an elderly green iguana. (Illumination Entertainment)
Related Stories
 