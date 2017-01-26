Weather Sponsor
Pocatello man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 9:11 am, January 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested for aggravated assault after police say he pointed a gun at another man.

Dustin Dunn, 26, was arrested Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. after officers were called to the 500 block of Jefferson Ave. for a weapons offense.

“It was discovered that Dunn had pointed a black handgun, described as a 9 MM, at another individual, causing the victim to be concerned for his safety,” Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson said.

Officers found Dunn in near 450 W. Griffith and say a BB pistol matching the description was inside his vehicle.

Dunn and the victim are acquainted and were in Dunn’s vehicle when the incident started, according to Nelson.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

