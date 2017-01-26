Pocatello man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at man

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested for aggravated assault after police say he pointed a gun at another man.
Dustin Dunn, 26, was arrested Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. after officers were called to the 500 block of Jefferson Ave. for a weapons offense.
“It was discovered that Dunn had pointed a black handgun, described as a 9 MM, at another individual, causing the victim to be concerned for his safety,” Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson said.
Officers found Dunn in near 450 W. Griffith and say a BB pistol matching the description was inside his vehicle.
Dunn and the victim are acquainted and were in Dunn’s vehicle when the incident started, according to Nelson.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
