Pocatello police ask for help in finding missing teenage boy

0

Updated at 3:43 pm, January 5th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy named Takoda Pepper.

Takoda left his home on Jan. 3 and has not been seen since, according to Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson.

“We’re concerned with the cold temperatures that he may not be safe and his parents are concerned that he may not have adequate clothing for the current weather conditions,” Nelson said.

If you have information as to his location, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6142.

If anyone has contact with Takoda, please have him contact his parents.