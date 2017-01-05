Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Pocatello police ask for help in finding missing teenage boy

Local

0  Updated at 3:43 pm, January 5th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
takoda-pepper

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy named Takoda Pepper.

Takoda left his home on Jan. 3 and has not been seen since, according to Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson.

“We’re concerned with the cold temperatures that he may not be safe and his parents are concerned that he may not have adequate clothing for the current weather conditions,” Nelson said.

If you have information as to his location, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6142.

If anyone has contact with Takoda, please have him contact his parents.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

This video of a mother who receives a miracle baby will melt your heart

1 Jan 2017

Liset Rivet, FamilyShare

US 26 closed between Blackfoot and INL

4 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Snow prompts parking restrictions in Chubbuck

4 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE: Fort Hall father shot to death, family member is suspect

2 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
schoolbus montana-man-wife-killed-iron-skillet takoda-pepper fluseason 4charged The Silicon Valley company, Willow, launched its hands-free breast pumps at CES 2017. smith sean theron-radford-and-misty-barrett money gavel
Related Stories
 