Police: BYU-Idaho student shattered window, threatened to kill student

Rexburg

0  Updated at 10:40 am, January 18th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student was arrested for aggravated assault after police say he smashed a car window and threatened to kill a man.

Justin Miller, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday on a single felony charge of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property.

“He was intoxicated and hanging out with other students near the Bountiful Place apartments when he became upset,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says. “That’s when he punched and shattered a car windshield.”

Lewis says Miller went into a student apartment and a resident tried to calm him down.

“This led to a verbal altercation, and Miller pulled put a pocket knife and threatened to kill the guy,” Lewis says.

Police responded to the apartment and Miller was taken into custody. He is expected to make his first court appearance this week.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

