Police say Fort Hall teen missing for 3 weeks has been found

Blackfoot

0  Updated at 1:10 pm, January 19th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Leola Dixey | Fort Hall Police Department

FORT HALL — A missing teen who may have witnessed a shooting death has been found.

Leola Dixey, 17, is reportedly safe, according to a statement released by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Thursday.

She disappeared on New Year’s Day and was reported to have been seen near the Pocatello Library. The Fort Hall Police Department considered her a runaway.

“We received a tip of her whereabouts and brought her home safe,” Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton said in a news release.

Family and friends tell EastIdahoNews.com Leola witnessed the shooting death of Heath “Petey” Dixey.

Heath Dixey died of at least one gunshot on Jan. 1. A male member of his family was initially taken into custody but then released due to lack of probable cause for the arrest, according to Teton.

The Fort Hall Police Department would not confirm or deny if Leola witnessed the shooting or if she is involved in their investigation into Heath’s death.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

