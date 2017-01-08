Police on scene of possible shooting in Idaho Falls

Updated at 2:28 pm, January 8th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Numerous police officers are currently on the scene of a possible shooting at an Idaho Falls apartment building.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Moonlight Dr. around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. A neighbor tells EastIdahoNews.com he heard a gunshot and police are currently putting up crime scene tape around the building.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Stephan Rockefeller is on scene and says a man has been taken into police custody. It’s unknown if the person is a suspect or is being questioned about what may have occurred.

We have requested further information from the Idaho Falls Police Department and will update this breaking story with new details throughout the afternoon.