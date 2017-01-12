Police searching for missing teen who may have witnessed fatal shooting

Updated at 3:50 pm, January 12th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

FORT HALL — A teenager who may have witnessed the shooting death of a Fort Hall man has been missing since the New Year’s Day incident.

Leola Dixey, 17, was last seen near the Pocatello Library around 3 p.m. on Jan. 1 wearing a black sweater, according to Sho-Ban News. The Fort Hall Police Department now considers her a runaway.

Leola has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family and friends tell EastIdahoNews.com that Leola witnessed the shooting death of Heath “Petey” Dixey.

Heath Dixey died of at least one gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 1. A male member of his family was initially taken into custody but then released due to lack of probable cause for the arrest, according to Fort Hall Police Chief Patrick Teton.

The Fort Hall Police Department would not confirm or deny if Leola witnessed the shooting or if she is involved in their investigation into Heath’s death.

Fort Hall Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (208) 238-4000.