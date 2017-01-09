Record number of students attend BYU-Idaho in 2016

0

Updated at 6:00 pm, January 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Official 2016 enrollment totals for both on-campus and online students show more students are pursuing a degree at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Campus Growth

Annual, on-campus statistics released for 2016 show the university had its largest student body in its history, with a total campus enrollment of 32,747 students, an increase of 6.5 percent over 2015’s campus enrollment of 30,744.

Over the course of 2016, the campus student body consisted of 15,575 male students and 17,172 female students, (47.6 percent and 52.4 percent respectively). The total number of married students was 8,189, comprising 25.0 percent of the total campus student population in 2016. On-campus students who served full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints totaled 16,828 (or 51.4 percent of the student body).

BYU-Idaho’s innovative three-track system allows BYU-Idaho to accommodate thousands of additional, on-campus students by extending its academic calendar year-round. This is accomplished by admitting students to attend two consecutive semesters, then take one off. Without needing additional resources, the university can maintain the same high-quality educational experience for all students each semester. For example, the three-track system has enabled the university to maintain a relatively small average class size (31 students per class), while keeping cost of tuition low (less than $4000 annually).

Online Program Growth

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online programs also continues to grow rapidly, with the university serving more students off campus than on campus in 2016. The number of online students, including Pathway, for 2016 was 33,627, an increase of 17.9 percent over 2015’s comparable online student enrollment of 28,523.

Distinctive Characteristics of BYU-Idaho

More students every year are discovering all that BYU-Idaho has to offer. According to surveys of students and potential students, several consistent variables contribute to the appeal of attending BYU-Idaho. These include: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience. In every way, BYU-Idaho is student focused by design.