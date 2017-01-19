Rep. Scott lashes out at Speaker after discipline isn’t lifted

Updated at 1:41 pm, January 19th, 2017 By: Ruth Brown, Idaho Press-Tribune

BOISE — After Rep. Heather Scott apologized Wednesday for making inappropriate comments about female lawmakers, she issued a statement Thursday saying she was disappointed that her discipline wasn’t overturned.

Scott, R-Blanchard, was stripped of her committees last week after she allegedly said female lawmakers perform sexual favors in exchange for chairmanship.

“It is obvious to me that my apology will never be good enough for the Speaker of the House,” Scott wrote about House Speaker Scott Bedke. “His statements to the media define exactly how he defines an apology. Is this a personal issue against me? Does he want to keep the headlines going?”

On Wednesday, Scott did apologize and acknowledge her harsh language, asking for reconciliation in the House. Bedke, R-Oakley, has not reinstated her committee assignments and Scott still cannot vote in committee hearings.

“I have received thousands of emails, messages and voice mails of support,” Scott wrote. “GOP central committees around the state are starting to pass resolutions to support my return to committees. The voice of the people will be ignored. Are there bills slipping through that I will not be able to question the agencies on? You can view over 100 agency bills already proposed by state agencies and lobbyists at www.growingfreedomidaho.com.”

Growing Freedom for Idaho is an agenda Scott and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, put together for the 2017 Legislative Session. It outlines conservative bills, such as transparency in House Leadership and promoting small government.

Scott’s apology came after five legislators requested they be removed from their committees after Scott was reprimanded in that manner.

Bedke did not grant the legislators’ requests.

The members who requested they be removed from their committees included Nate, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.

All of the lawmakers, except for Nate, are in their first terms.

Meanwhile, Scott’s discipline will remain in place for an indefinite amount of time. She can still vote on the House floor and has made no mention of any intent to resign.

Bedke’s decision to strip Scott of her committees came after Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, wrote a letter to the Speaker saying she felt Scott’s ongoing behavior was unprofessional and potentially unsafe. Perry’s letter was not a formal ethical complaint.

This article was originally published in the Idaho Press-Tribune. It is used here with permission.

