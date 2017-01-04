Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized

National

0  Updated at 6:17 pm, January 4th, 2017 By: Steve Almasy, CNN
Share This Story

(CNN) — Charles Manson, the cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders that shocked the nation almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported on Tuesday.

Lt. Stephen Babb, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told CNN the department cannot provide information on Manson, 82, due to privacy laws on health information.

Manson, who is incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison in central California, was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, TMZ said.

One source told the Times that Manson is in serious condition.

Manson is serving nine life terms for ordering a wave of killings in the summer of 1969.

The murders

On June 16, 1970, Manson and three of his followers — Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten — went on trial in Los Angeles.

The first set of victims: Screen beauty Sharon Tate, who was eight months’ pregnant; celebrity hairstylist named Jay Sebring; coffee fortune heiress Abigail Folger; writer Wojciech Frykowski; and Steven Parent, a friend of the family’s caretaker. Each was slain on August 9, 1969, at the home of Tate and her husband, famed movie director Roman Polanski. Polanski was out of the country at the time.

The next evening, another set of murders took place. Supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were killed at their home.

Although Manson ordered the killings, he didn’t participate.

Over the course of two nights, the killers took the lives of seven people, inflicting 169 stab wounds and seven .22-caliber gunshot wounds. Both crime scenes revealed horrifying details. And a few details linked the two crime scenes.

The word pig was written in victim blood on the walls of one home and the front door of another. There was also another phrase apparently scrawled in blood: Helter Skelter. The reason for the disturbing writings, the prosecutor argued, was because Manson wanted to start a race war and had hoped the Black Panthers would be blamed for the killings.

All of those details came tumbling out in the trial that both mesmerized and horrified the nation. During the trial, Manson and his followers created a circus-like atmosphere in the court with singing, giggling, angry outbursts and even carving X’s in their foreheads.

The charges came after a major break in the case when Atkins, who was already in jail on another charge, bragged to a fellow inmate about the Tate murders. She said they did it “because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world. …”

Manson was originally sentenced to death but the death penalty was briefly abolished in the state and his concurrent sentences were commuted to life in prison.

Manson has been denied parole 12 times. His next parole hearing is set for 2027.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized

4 Jan 2017

Steve Almasy, CNN

New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

31 Dec 2016

Ray Sanchez and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Pilot found unconscious in cockpit

2 Jan 2017

Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Congressman’s son dabs during swearing-in photo, Paul Ryan stops him

3 Jan 2017

Brenna Williams, CNN

Images in the news
Stressed about moving this winter? Check out these 7 easy tips on moving during the holidays. kero_e8421950-d288-11e6-b0cb-f1c36bc5b896-320x180_700k-1-thumb The pint-sized superhero who saved his brother when he was pinned under a dresser is unfazed by his newfound fame. In an exclusive interview with CNN's "New Day," two-year-old Bowdy Shoff, and his twin Brock, ran around the studio Wednesday as their parents recounted the dresser falling and everyday life with their rambunctious toddlers. schoolbus 02959f00_f9491c31_cam1 snow-plow-shutterstock Heather Elam 11-17-16 churro1 snowy_roads
Related Stories
 