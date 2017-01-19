Rexburg woman arrested on computer fraud, drug charges

Updated at 11:26 am, January 19th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A Rexburg woman is behind bars facing multiple charges after police say she tried to sell a fake apartment contract.

Katie Pughe, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says Pughe listed a fake apartment contract for sale under a fake name on Craigslist.

“A man contacted her and said he wanted the contract,” Lewis says. “She asked for $860 up front, and they agreed to meet so he could sign the deal.”

Before meeting with Pughe, Lewis says the man called the apartment complex. Workers told him they had nobody living at the complex with the name Pughe was using.

The man called police, who then set up an undercover operation and went with the man to meet with Pughe.

She was arrested on one felony charge of using a computer to commit fraud.

As officers searched her backpack, they discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with jewelry and other items that had been reported stolen from apartments a few weeks ago.

Pughe also faces one felony drug charge and three misdemeanor drug charges. She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.