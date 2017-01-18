Rigby boy starts paper business to earn money for dream vacation

RIGBY – A 7-year-old boy is saving up for his dream vacation through the means of shredded paper.
“I am earning money to go to Disneyland,” T-Ray Brazier said.
T-Ray started his business, fittingly called T-Ray Paper Products, last October and so far he’s earned $600 of his $1,000 goal.
“Businesses pay us,” T-Ray said, to turn their used paper into usable recycled paper for the business. The company receives 50 thank you cards, and 50 blank cards made from their own paper.
T-Ray said transforming the paper isn’t too difficult and in the winter, he does it in his room.
He first collects the used paper and sends it through a paper shredder. The shreds are gathered and placed into a blender with piping hot water. Then the shreds are blended into a pulp.
Afterward, the pulp is put into a bucket, strained and placed onto a rectangular piece of felt to hang and dry.
“In the winter, it takes two days (to dry), and in the summer it takes about a day,” T-ray said.
The idea for a recycled paper business came after T-Ray’s mom encouraged him to pursue a company that would regenerate itself. She wanted him to focus on something he could do on his own.
“He’s always had a business mind,” said his mother, Shayna Brazier. “At the Fourth of July, he sold Popsicles, and last winter he did a hot chocolate stand.
T-Ray’s products have been featured online and at craft fairs.
“I got some of the paper at a craft fair for scrapbooking,” customer Jaime Ferrin-Madsen said. “I thought it was perfect and loved the color.”
T-Ray’s business is a family affair. He recruits help from his older sister who helps him promote his business, and make paper.
“I really loved that he started this business to recycle paper,” T-ray’s sister, Brooklyn Brazier, said.
The Brazier’s are proud of T-Ray and, thanks to his hard work, look forward to going as a family to Disneyland in April.
To learn more about T-Ray’s paper company, or to purchase paper contact Shayna Brazier at babybrazier@msn.com, or (208) 243-0148.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff