Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Rigby boy starts paper business to earn money for dream vacation

Rigby

0  Updated at 9:01 am, January 18th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
T-Ray Brazier and his sister Brooklyn in their paper making room. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

More information

To learn more about T-Ray’s paper company, or to purchase paper contact Shayna Brazier at babybrazier@msn.com, or (208) 243-0148.

RIGBY – A 7-year-old boy is saving up for his dream vacation through the means of shredded paper.

“I am earning money to go to Disneyland,” T-Ray Brazier said.

T-Ray started his business, fittingly called T-Ray Paper Products, last October and so far he’s earned $600 of his $1,000 goal.

“Businesses pay us,” T-Ray said, to turn their used paper into usable recycled paper for the business. The company receives 50 thank you cards, and 50 blank cards made from their own paper.

T-Ray said transforming the paper isn’t too difficult and in the winter, he does it in his room.

He first collects the used paper and sends it through a paper shredder. The shreds are gathered and placed into a blender with piping hot water. Then the shreds are blended into a pulp.

Afterward, the pulp is put into a bucket, strained and placed onto a rectangular piece of felt to hang and dry.

“In the winter, it takes two days (to dry), and in the summer it takes about a day,” T-ray said.

T-Ray Brazier and stacks of recycled paper. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The idea for a recycled paper business came after T-Ray’s mom encouraged him to pursue a company that would regenerate itself. She wanted him to focus on something he could do on his own.

“He’s always had a business mind,” said his mother, Shayna Brazier. “At the Fourth of July, he sold Popsicles, and last winter he did a hot chocolate stand.

T-Ray’s products have been featured online and at craft fairs.

“I got some of the paper at a craft fair for scrapbooking,” customer Jaime Ferrin-Madsen said. “I thought it was perfect and loved the color.”

T-Ray’s business is a family affair. He recruits help from his older sister who helps him promote his business, and make paper.

“I really loved that he started this business to recycle paper,” T-ray’s sister, Brooklyn Brazier, said.

The Brazier’s are proud of T-Ray and, thanks to his hard work, look forward to going as a family to Disneyland in April.

To learn more about T-Ray’s paper company, or to purchase paper contact Shayna Brazier at babybrazier@msn.com, or (208) 243-0148.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Update: Flames in roof of shop near house in Ammon

17 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Police: BYU-Idaho student shattered window, threatened to kill student

18 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Officials issue phone scam warning

12 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

EIRMC donates 30,000 canned goods to Community Food Basket

14 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 