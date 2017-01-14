Weather Sponsor
Ringling Brothers circus to close after 146 years

National

0  Updated at 8:35 pm, January 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
ELLENTON, Florida — The curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” After 146 years, the owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus tells The Associated Press that the show will close forever in May.

“There isn’t any one thing,” said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “This has been a very difficult decision for me and for the entire family.”

Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise, according to Feld.

The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

