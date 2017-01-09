Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Scene cleared after truck, forklift get stuck under overpass

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 3:00 pm, January 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Crews are working to remove the truck and forklift from underneath the overpass. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

The semi-truck and forklift have been removed from under the overpass. Police reopened the portion of Yellowstone Highway around 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A semi-truck hauling a forklift is stuck underneath an overpass on Yellowstone Highway/Northgate Mile.

The forklift is dangling off the back of the truck while crews figure out how to remove both the forklift and the truck safely from their stuck positions.

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Police are on the scene and southbound traffic is currently being diverted to South Blvd.

Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen says police are waiting on a specialized tow truck to arrive and assist.

We will update this story when the scene is clear.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

US 26 closed between Blackfoot and INL

4 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Rigby woman’s rings recovered after mistakenly being cremated

9 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho National Laboratory named 2017 Digital Edge 50 Award winner

7 Jan 2017

Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho

Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being struck by truck

9 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Courtesy BYU-Idaho
Related Stories
 