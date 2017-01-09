Scene cleared after truck, forklift get stuck under overpass

0

Updated at 3:00 pm, January 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

The semi-truck and forklift have been removed from under the overpass. Police reopened the portion of Yellowstone Highway around 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A semi-truck hauling a forklift is stuck underneath an overpass on Yellowstone Highway/Northgate Mile.

The forklift is dangling off the back of the truck while crews figure out how to remove both the forklift and the truck safely from their stuck positions.

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Police are on the scene and southbound traffic is currently being diverted to South Blvd.

Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen says police are waiting on a specialized tow truck to arrive and assist.

We will update this story when the scene is clear.