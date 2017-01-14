School supplemental levies are on the ballot. Here’s what it means for your taxes.

0

Updated at 8:33 am, January 14th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — Many school districts in eastern Idaho are asking voters to support a critical part of their funding: supplemental levies.

School boards have recently approved the renewal of the levies that will be placed on ballots for a March 14th vote.

Supplemental levies are used for recruiting and retaining teachers and staff. Residents within district boundaries are taxed to fund the levy.

IDAHO FALLS DISTRICT 91

The Idaho Falls District 91 board of trustees is asking patrons to renew its $6.8 million supplemental levy.

The levy is not new to the district and has been in place for more than 20 years.

“It’s been 6.8 million since about 2003,” District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said. “We didn’t increase it during those really hard economic years (2008-2010) and it wasn’t increased with those big state budget cuts. It’s been left at that $6.8 million.”

Wimborne said while the supplemental levy only covers about 12 percent of the districts operating budget, it makes a huge difference throughout the district.

“We’re ask patrons to renew it ever two years and it shouldn’t have any impact on taxes at all,” Wimborne said.

BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT 93

In December, the Bonneville Joint School District 93 school board approved a levy renewal. The amount will increase from $3 million to $5.8 million.

“While the dollar amount is increasing this year, it will not increase the tax rate,” District 93 CFO Guy Wangsgard said. “The rate will stay the same.”

Wangsgard said the reason the tax rate will not increase is due to the passing of a recent bond. When the bond for a new high school was approved, the tax rate increased to cover the cost of the school. Costs for the supplemental levy were included in that increase.

“We knew that along with the new high school, there would be additional costs,” Wangsgard said. “It was anticipated that when we passed the bond we would also have to increase the supplemental levy.”

He said that growth within the district will also help keep the dollar amount constant.

FREMONT COUNTY JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT 215

School district officials in Fremont County are planning on a $1.5 million supplemental levy.

It amount will remain the same as it has for the last two years.

There will be no impact on property taxes.

POCATELLO/CHUBBUCK SCHOOL DISTRICT 25

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 administrators are planning on a $9.25 million supplemental levy.

“It is a renewal and we are asking for the same amount,” District spokeswoman Shelley Allen said.

Allen said the change should not affect current property taxes and taxpayers may actually notice a decrease in what they pay.

“A bond approved 20 years ago to build Century High School and renovate Pocatello High School was paid off several months ago,” Allen said. “We also retired our high school bond this year, so that will come off the tax rolls as well.”

OTHER DISTRICTS

Other districts, such as Blackfoot School District 55 and Sugar-Salem School District 355, have not made a formal decision about supplemental levies. Administrators said they are planning on holding meetings to determine what is best for the district.