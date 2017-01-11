Severe weather closes four highways in eastern Idaho

Updated at 1:30 pm, January 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – Blowing and drifting snow has prompted the closure today of Idaho 32, Idaho 33, Idaho 47 and U.S. 20/26/93 in eastern Idaho.

• Idaho 32 is closed between Tetonia and Ashton (mileposts 0-28). The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) estimates the road will reopen tomorrow morning.

• Idaho 33 is closed between Newdale and Tetonia (mileposts 107-131). ITD estimates the road will reopen as soon as 4 p.m. today, depending on weather conditions and maintenance operations.

• Idaho 47 is closed between Ashton and Bear Gulch (mileposts 1 and 13). Estimates are for the road to reopen sometime tomorrow morning.

• U.S. 20/26/93 is closed between the Blaine-Butte county line and Arco (mileposts 222-248). Crews hope to reopen the route sometime this evening, assuming winds subside and workers can clear blockages.

• U.S. 20/26 between Arco and Idaho Falls is snow or ice-covered in many areas. Drifting snow suspended the 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. shuttles of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) bus service on U.S. 20/26 between the railroad crossing east of Butte City and the junction of U.S. 20 and U.S. 26 at the INL puzzle (mileposts 268-273). Full bus service has resumed.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MAP OF CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES

Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on storm-affected highways in Idaho. When travel is necessary, motorists should drive to meet conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

For current highway and weather conditions throughout the state, and updates on highway reopenings, access the Idaho 511 Traveler Information site at 511.idaho.gov or call 511 from phones within Idaho. Reports are updated as conditions change.