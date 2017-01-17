Shop near house burning in Ammon

Updated at 2:41 pm, January 17th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON — A shop behind a house is burning at 3325 Rawson St.

There is a lot of smoke, and Ammon and Ucon firefighters and an Idaho Falls ambulance have responded.

Crews are having problems with the fire hydrants. They are trying to tap a hydrant more than a block away.

Watch reporter Stephan Rockefeller’s live video of the fire here.