Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

More snow, freezing rain to arrive Monday and the rest of the week

Outdoors

1  Updated at 10:06 am, January 7th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
BUXTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 4: A snow plough clears a road on March 4, 2016 in Buxton, England. Parts of northern England have been hit by heavy snow as a result of Storm Jack. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

IDAHO FALLS — The snow storms aren’t going away — and there may be flooding too.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has extended this weekend’s winter storm forecast through Monday morning and officials say more rain and snow is likely every day in the upcoming week in eastern and central Idaho.

Starting this afternoon, a warmer, moisture-laden storm will move into south-central Idaho bringing snow and freezing rain. By Saturday evening eastern Idaho, southern Montana and western Wyoming will begin to see precipitation, according to the NWS storm alert.

The warm air from the storm combined with the cold air already over eastern Idaho is expected to cause freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday that will create treacherous roads as layers of ice develop on its surfaces.

Snowfall is expected to intensify on Sunday morning. Heavy snowfall is expected at elevations about 7,000 feet and moderate snowfall below 7,000 feet. The one exception will be eastern Magic Valley and a portion of the Lower Snake River Plain near American falls. This area can expect a mixture of rain and snow.

Due to the warmer nature of these storm systems a significant portion of southeastern Idaho — Bannock, Caribou, Power, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties — is under a flash flood watch. Some parts Lemhi and Custer counties are also under a flood advisory.

NWS officials say a combination of snowmelt and rainfall on top of frozen soil will create enhanced runoff, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Higher water flows also are expected in waterways — stream and river basins could see potential flooding.

Due to the possibility for flooding the city of Pocatello is making sand and sandbags available for residents at the Street Operations shop located at 1080 South 1st Avenue.

“Anytime we see a forecast like this, the city takes it very seriously,” said Tom Kirkman, Street Operations Superintendent in a news release. “Ahead of the storm, crews with the Street Operations Department are preparing by clearing storm drains of snow and ice to help keep water flowing.”

Residents will be required to fill their own sandbags, if the need arises. If it becomes necessary, additional sand and sand bags will be moved to other locations in town, according to a city news release.

“If you see a storm drain is plugged, please feel free to ‘Adopt-the-drain’ and try to clear the obstruction,” Kirkman said.

If residents cannot unclog the drain, they are encouraged to contact the Street Operations Department at (208) 234-6250.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Pocatello police ask for help in finding missing teenage boy

5 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Water Dept. Offers Tips to Prevent Water Lines from Freezing

30 Dec 2016

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man hit by stray bullet while inside Idaho Falls home

30 Dec 2016

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local woman dies in Madison County crash

3 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

  • Dan Kahl

    Which European website did you get the picture of a tractor with a blade traveling down the wrong side of the road? The state and county roads departments don’t want private equipment clearing snow on public roadways. There are many USA websites including Google that have many images of snow plows clearing USA roads. Please try to use one of them so your stories appear to be more credible. Thanks.

Images in the news
fort_lauderdale owl01 BUXTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 4: A snow plough clears a road on March 4, 2016 in Buxton, England. Parts of northern England have been hit by heavy snow as a result of Storm Jack. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) familypic 170105022508-rapael-smart-glove-thumbnail-640x360 An empty terminal and left behind luggage is the scene inside Ft. Lauderdal airport. Multiple people were killed in a shooting on January 6, 2016 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. robbery-2 scotty-a-larson theron-radford-and-misty-barrett
Related Stories
 