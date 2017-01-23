Snow plow rolls on US 20 near INL

Updated at 5:13 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A snow plow rolled off US 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory MFC building.

The driver was traveling in the westbound lanes near mile marker 278 when the plow rolled around 4:30 p.m It’s unknown if the driver was injured but witnesses said he was walking around.

Traffic was backed in both directions as crews remained on the scene of the crash.

Officials remind everyone to use caution while on the roads. Numerous slide-offs have been reported as roads are slick.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, US 26 was closed Monday afternoon between US 20 (5 miles west of the Atomic City area) and Jacobsen Lane (5 miles west of the Blackfoot area) because of poor visibility.