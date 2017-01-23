Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Snow plow rolls on US 20 near INL

Local

0  Updated at 5:13 pm, January 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A snow plow rolled off US 20 near the Idaho National Laboratory MFC building.

The driver was traveling in the westbound lanes near mile marker 278 when the plow rolled around 4:30 p.m It’s unknown if the driver was injured but witnesses said he was walking around.

Traffic was backed in both directions as crews remained on the scene of the crash.

Officials remind everyone to use caution while on the roads. Numerous slide-offs have been reported as roads are slick.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, US 26 was closed Monday afternoon between US 20 (5 miles west of the Atomic City area) and Jacobsen Lane (5 miles west of the Blackfoot area) because of poor visibility.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

ISP asking for help identifying driver who caused I-15 rollover

18 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Police: BYU-Idaho student shattered window, threatened to kill student

18 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Farm building burns near Shelley

19 Jan 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Man arrested for felony burglary at Idaho Falls Wal-Mart

21 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 