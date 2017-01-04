Weather Sponsor
Snow prompts parking restrictions in Chubbuck

Updated at 3:45 pm, January 4th, 2017
The following is a news release from the city of Chubbuck on Wednesday:

The recent accumulation of snow has created the need for the City of Chubbuck to declare snow emergency parking restrictions in accordance with Section 10.12 of Chubbuck City Code.

It is dangerous and difficult to plow narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles.

Plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow-removal activities. The most helpful thing residents can do is to remove vehicles off the street and encourage all your neighbors to do the same.

Parking restrictions will be in effect Thursday, Jan. 5, for ALL streets South of Chubbuck Road which are East of Yellowstone Ave. and ALL streets North of Chubbuck Road which are East of Hawthorne Road.

Parking restrictions will be in effect Friday, Jan. 6, for ALL streets South of Chubbuck Road which are West of Yellowstone Ave. and ALL streets North of Chubbuck Road which are West of Hawthorne Road.

This restriction will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the designated day. In accordance with City Code 10.12.080, vehicles parked in the street during this restriction may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The streets will be plowed from curb line to curb line. This will result in snow being placed on sidewalks. The requirement for homeowners to remove snow from the sidewalk will NOT be enforced.

