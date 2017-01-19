Snow storm triggers parking restrictions in Idaho Falls

0

Updated at 7:49 am, January 19th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads.

The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions have been lifted.

A snow event is any occurrence in which more than two inches (2”) of snow accumulates on the roadway as measured by the Idaho Transportation Department’s Interstate 15 Idaho Falls Weather Station. The weather station is located near the junction of I-15 and U.S. Highway 20.

It is dangerous and difficult to plow narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles. Plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities.

Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them. The most helpful thing residents can do to facilitate snow removal is to move vehicles off the street and encourage their neighbors to do the same.

Any vehicles parked on streets within Idaho Falls after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions in downtown have been changed to no parking on north & south streets during a snow event on any even calendar day between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. There will be no parking on east and west streets during a snow event on any odd calendar day between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone A include no parking on north & south streets during a

snow event on any even calendar day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be no parking on east &

west streets during a snow event on any odd calendar day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B (majority of the city) include no parking during a

snow event on any street at any time.

The new policy also defines how the city will conduct snow removal activities. Essentially, Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets have been established to dictate the order in which the streets are plowed.

Priority 1: Higher use arterial streets such as 17th Street, Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road.

Priority 2: Minor collector streets, including streets serving emergency response facilities

and schools.

and schools. Priority 3: All streets not designated as priority 1 or 2.

A link to the revised ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website. Community members are encouraged to review the webpage and/or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490 for questions.