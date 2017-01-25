St. Anthony Man Indicted for Unlawful Distribution of Tramadol

Updated at 6:38 pm, January 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – Paul Allen, 61, of St. Anthony, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury in Pocatello on three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Wendy J. Olson announced.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 12, 2016, March 19, 2016, and April 2, 2016, Allen distributed Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, without lawful authorization.

A charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and at least three years of supervised release. The government also is seeking forfeiture of the proceeds involved in the offense.

The case was investigated by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.