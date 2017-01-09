Weather Sponsor
Truck stuck, forklift dangling under Yellowstone Hwy. overpass

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 8:50 am, January 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Crews are working to remove the truck and forklift from underneath the overpass. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A semi-truck hauling a forklift is stuck underneath an overpass on Yellowstone Highway/Northgate Mile.

The forklift is dangling off the back of the truck while crews figure out how to remove both the forklift and the truck safely from their stuck positions.

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Photo courtesy Matt Stanger

Police are on the scene and southbound traffic is currently being diverted to South Blvd.

Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen says police are waiting on a specialized tow truck to arrive and assist.

We will update this story when the scene is clear.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

